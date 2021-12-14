Enhancement of relations with Qatar top priority, says Cyprus President

The enhancement of relations with Qatar and the Gulf region as a whole constitutes a strategic objective for my government and a core foreign policy priority for Cyprus.

This is what President Nicos Anastasiades said on Monday, addressing the inauguration of the new building of the Embassy of the State of Qatar, held on the occasion of the National Day of Qatar.

Over the past years, political and economic relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the State of Qatar have witnessed significant development and continue to grow, the President said, according to a press release issued by the Presidency.

Recalling his visit to Qatar back in 2014, Anastasiades said “the magnitude of the investment in the new impressive premises of the Embassy of the State of Qatar, which we are officially opening today, is a testament of the deepening and widening of our partnership ever since the said visit.”

“Moreover, there is no better proof of the synergies which can build upon than the participation of Qatar Petroleum in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and in particular in Block 10 in the consortium with ExxonMobil that is proceeding with the resumption of its drilling program in a few days,” he said.

He added that the recent licensing to the consortium in Block 5 constitutes yet another very important development and a vote of confidence to Cyprus’ energy strategy.

“I have no doubt that the combination of these developments will positively support our efforts in ensuring that our relations and cooperation, not only in the political and energy field, but also in the economic one, will flourish to their full potential for the benefit of our countries and peoples,” he went on to say.

Stressing that the enhancement of relations with Qatar and the Gulf region as a whole constitutes a strategic objective for my Government and a core foreign policy priority, the President added “to this end, Cyprus is a devoted proponent of deepening EU-Qatar relations, as well as between the EU – Gulf Cooperation Council, as we see the merits of a more enhanced partnership and the importance of coordinating with Qatar and the Council in addressing common challenges.”

Furthermore, President Anastasiades referred to the Cyprus problem, expressing “our appreciation for Qatar’s principled position, in support of our efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue.”