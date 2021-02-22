News World English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March...

English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

MoE:

Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional,” he told LBC Radio.

“Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again).”

More to follow….

By Annie Charalambous
