English schools will reopen March 8, outdoor sport starts again on March 29

Schools in England will re-open on March 8, while two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional,” he told LBC Radio.

“Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again).”

