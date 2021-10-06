English School staff stage one-day work stoppage

NewsLocalEnglish School staff stage one-day work stoppage

The English School staff union (ESSA) on Tuesday staged a one-day work stoppage to protest a number of issues regarding contracts and changes to timetables.

ESSA are also up in arms over last week’s suspension of their union chair after she allegedly used the school system to send unauthorized correspondence to parents.

The stoppage was with support from unions Oelmek, Sek and Peo, members of the House Education Committee and pupils.

The staff also said in a written statement on Tuesday:

—The unjust and unnecessary suspension of the elected president of the union will not be tolerated.

—Intimidation attempts against its members will also not be tolerated and that their legal advisers have already been instructed to take immediate action.

—The systematic undermining and disrespect of the union and the criminalization of trade unionism at school has to end.

 

By Annie Charalambous
