The English School staff go on indefinite strike after days of turmoil

The English School staff on Thursday went on an indefinite strike but also tabled a vote of no confidence against the board, the headmaster and management team.

The strong measures were taken after days of turmoil during which the school staff’s union (ESSA) had also staged first an hour-long and later a one-day work stoppage.

The staff protest a number of issues regarding contracts and changes to timetables but primarily the intended suspension of their union chair after she allegedly used the school system to send unauthorized correspondence to parents.

The email used the same format and letterhead as official school correspondence, which may have initially led parents to believe it was sent by the school directly instead of a union representative.

However, it was sent by ESSA chair Myrto Hassapopoulou in an attempt to directly address the board’s claims and explain the proposed strike action.

ESSA had also sent a written statement warning that:

—The unjust and unnecessary intended suspension of the elected president of the union will not be tolerated.

—Intimidation attempts against its members will also not be tolerated. And that their legal advisers have already been instructed to take immediate action.

—The systematic undermining and disrespect of the union and the criminalization of trade unionism at school is also something not to be tolerated.