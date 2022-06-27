English school: Parents ask teachers to stop measures

NewsLocalEnglish school: Parents ask teachers to stop measures

The English School

In a relevant announcement, the Association of the English School Parents SFESPA strongly criticized the arbitrary and illegal actions of the English School trade union staff. The Parents stated that the teachers have no right to demand the dismissal of the School’s director who enjoys the full trust of the parents nor can it intervene in the school’s inalienable right to proceed with disciplinary actions against teachers who violate their duties.

The Parents’ Association is asking the staff trade union to stop any measure that affects the smooth operation of the school and the smooth education of their children in it.

By gavriella
