NewsLocalEnglish School: Founder's Day - honouring Canon Newham and celebrating with pride

English School: Founder’s Day – honouring Canon Newham and celebrating with pride

006
006

On Sunday 14th November, we held our annual Founder’s Day Games, only this year the event was extended to include other activities. We welcomed over 200 students, parents and friends to an afternoon of music, art, tree planting and, of course, the games as well.

001
001

Families gathered in the canteen to mingle over burgers provided by Grill n Roll and refreshments from our school canteen. Photographs documenting the history of our school were displayed, and musical entertainment was provided by The Jammers and assorted student soloists and bands.

002
002

Our art department led a collaborative art project – painting our colourful lion of the school logo.

On the way down to the sports centre, tree planting was in full force in the area by the new basketball courts. A tennis doubles championship got underway as Year 1 boys battled it out in School House teams on the futsal pitches, and girls showed their basketball abilities inside the sports hall.

003
003

The afternoon ended sweetly – with coffee and traditional loukoumades as participants displayed their medals and took a well-earned rest.

004
004

This event follows on from our Founder’s Day awards, an online celebration of academic achievement this year.

005
005

Our Founder, Canon Frank Darvall Newham, believed that his pupils needed an all-around education to prepare them for life, including music, drama, debating and sports. He introduced football, hockey and cricket to Cyprus.

006
006

With pride, students, teachers, staff, alumni, parents and friends gathered to continue the legacy of our Founder and once again embody our motto: non sibi sed scholae.

007
007
008
008
009
009
010
010
011
011

 

By george
Previous articleWalk-In Center at Foinikoudes, Larnaca on 20 November
Next articleThe Mind, Body & Spirit Festival on November 20-21

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros