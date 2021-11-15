English School: Founder’s Day – honouring Canon Newham and celebrating with pride

On Sunday 14th November, we held our annual Founder’s Day Games, only this year the event was extended to include other activities. We welcomed over 200 students, parents and friends to an afternoon of music, art, tree planting and, of course, the games as well.

Families gathered in the canteen to mingle over burgers provided by Grill n Roll and refreshments from our school canteen. Photographs documenting the history of our school were displayed, and musical entertainment was provided by The Jammers and assorted student soloists and bands.

Our art department led a collaborative art project – painting our colourful lion of the school logo.

On the way down to the sports centre, tree planting was in full force in the area by the new basketball courts. A tennis doubles championship got underway as Year 1 boys battled it out in School House teams on the futsal pitches, and girls showed their basketball abilities inside the sports hall.

The afternoon ended sweetly – with coffee and traditional loukoumades as participants displayed their medals and took a well-earned rest.

This event follows on from our Founder’s Day awards, an online celebration of academic achievement this year.

Our Founder, Canon Frank Darvall Newham, believed that his pupils needed an all-around education to prepare them for life, including music, drama, debating and sports. He introduced football, hockey and cricket to Cyprus.

With pride, students, teachers, staff, alumni, parents and friends gathered to continue the legacy of our Founder and once again embody our motto: non sibi sed scholae.