NewsWorldEngland's Covid-19 prevalence hits record high

England’s Covid-19 prevalence hits record high

File Photo: A Girl Takes A Covid 19 Lateral Flow Self Test Ahead Of Returning To School, Amid The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Outbreak In Manchester
File Photo: A Girl Takes A Covid 19 Lateral Flow Self Test Ahead Of Returning To School, Amid The Coronavirus Disease (covid 19) Outbreak In Manchester

The prevalence of COVID-19 among people in England rose to its highest since the pandemic began in 2020, data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

One in 13 people were believed to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, the fourth consecutive increase and higher than 1 in 16 recorded in the previous week. The ONS estimated 4.1 million people in England had COVID-19.

The reading came on the day that free testing for COVID-19 ended for the general public. A self-test kit costs now typically around 2 pounds ($2.63), while a PCR test at a lab could cost between 40 and 90 pounds.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has cautioned that ending free testing could mean fewer people get tested when they have symptoms.

The government has said healthcare workers, social care staff and the most vulnerable will still get tests without any charge.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleU.S. investigators find evidence Russian oligarchs trying to evade sanctions
Next articleAutopsy probably on Monday on Irish tourist who died while at sea in Paphos

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros