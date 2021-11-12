Energy suffocation on the cards in summer 2023, numerous power cuts to be expected

The summer of 2023 could see numerous electricity cuts in Cyprus since the island’s new power plant at Vasilikos is far away from its initial completion deadline.

This is what representatives of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus – the responsible party behind the ambitious project’s implementation – told the Tenders Review Authority on Thursday.

This is what Philenews said citing insiders whom they also said that, combined with the termination of operation of the six steam power units at the Dhekelia Power Plant, this could bring the island before an unavoidable energy suffocation.

The initial implementation schedule of the new Vasilikos power plant provided for the award of the tender by January 2021.

And that, taking into account the approximately 28 months required to complete the work, the new production unit would be included in the production availability to ensure production adequacy during the summer of 2023.

Once operational the new 160 MW natural gas plant will contribute to ensuring sufficient generation capacity to support the shutdown of outdated oil fueled power plants.

The new plant will be the most efficient gas power plant in Cyprus and use state of the art CCGT technology.

The new Vasilikos power plant is expected to generate absolute carbon emissions of 380 gCO2 / kWh.