Insider Economy Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

The energy sector in Cyprus is changing drastically due to the creation of the energy centre in Vasiliko and the supply of natural gas, President Nikos Anastasiades has said.

On Wednesday the President received the annual report submitted by Chair of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) Andreas Poulikkas who pointed out that the cost of electricity has decreased by 20 per cent since new pricing measures were introduced in 2017.

The President praised the work done by CERA pointing out that its efforts along with those of the government aim at freeing up the market.

He also spoke of the importance of the Euro-Asia and Euro-Africa interconnectors, which are an important development for the end of energy isolation and the price of electricity.

President Anastasiades said that the government supports CERA’s work and will stand by its side in dealing with any difficulties they might face.

Submitting the report Poulikkas said that new pricing measures were introduced in 2017 and within the year there was a decrease in costs.

He said in particular that the usage fee for the network has decreased 20 per cent from 2016 to present, adding that there has also been a decrease in the wholesale price of electricity by 3% from 2016.

According to Poulikkas the base household value price has also decreased 5.2% in the same period.

CERA Head also said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the authority decided on an initial 10 per cent decrease in costs for two months and extended it for a further two months, following a proposal by the Electricity Authority.

He also spoke of a healthy competition to be introduced in the market by the end of 2021.

He concluded by saying that the Euro-Africa and the Euro-Asia interconnectors are expected to turn Cyprus into an energy hub.

(CNA)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleAll EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog, Stano says
Next articleUS decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Top Stories

Local

Five new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,643 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 5 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

US decision to lift arms embargo on Cyprus is not about Turkey, Garber says

Maria Bitar -
The US decision to remove blocks for one year on the sale or transfer of non-lethal defence articles and defence services to Cyprus is...
Read more
Economy

Energy sector in Cyprus changing drastically, President says

Maria Bitar -
The energy sector in Cyprus is changing drastically due to the creation of the energy centre in Vasiliko and the supply of natural gas,...
Read more
World

All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog, Stano says

Maria Bitar -
All EU efforts are focused on deescalation and dialog in order to avoid tension and military conflict between Greece and Turkey in the Eastern...
Read more
Economy

Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

Maria Bitar -
New business loans in Cyprus recorded a drop in July this year compared to June while consumer loans and housing loans increased. At the same...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Marinated beef souvlaki

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork) 1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into...
Read more
Local Food

Quinoa burgers with beans and halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 cup red quinoa 1 cup cannellini beans, cooked and mashed 1 cup halloumi, grated ½ cup gruyere cheese, grated 1 spring onion, chopped 2 eggs, beaten 2 tablespoons fresh...
Read more
Local Food

Lasagne with anari and spinach

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 18 lasagne noodles 1 kg (3 bunches) spinach, the leaves only, without the stems, well rinsed 400 g fresh anari 45 g (3 teaspoons) soft butter 50 g...
Read more
Local Food

Gigandes beans with feta

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 400g (About 2 ½ cups) gigantes beans 1 big onion, finely chopped 5 sprigs of celery, finely chopped1 clove of garlic in slices 1 teaspoon tomato pancake2...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Business loans drop, mortgages and consumer loans increase in July

Maria Bitar -
New business loans in Cyprus recorded a drop in July this year compared to June while consumer loans and housing loans increased. At the same...
Read more
Economy

Unemployment rate at 6.9% in July 2020 in Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the euro area was 7.9% in July 2020, up from 7.7% in June 2020, and EU unemployment rate was...
Read more
Economy

Student housing rent pricing across Greece in 2020

Maria Bitar -
It's easier to find student housing in Greece this year though pricing is showing an upward trend. Xanthi, Ioannina, Pyrgos, Sitia – Ierapetra, Sparta, Karditsa,...
Read more
Economy

Deficit in General Government fiscal results for January – July

Maria Bitar -
The preliminary General Government fiscal results, which are prepared by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat) indicate a deficit of €930.9 million (4.6% of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros