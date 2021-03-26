News Local Energy Minister visits construction site of LNG terminal in Cyprus

Energy Minister visits construction site of LNG terminal in Cyprus [VIDEO]

Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry, Natasa Pilides, visited on Friday the site where the liquefied natural gas terminal will be built in Vasiliko, Cyprus, in order to supervise the ongoing geophysical study in the offshore part of the project. The Minister was welcomed by the President and the Board of Directors of the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA).

According to an ETYFA press release, during her visit, Pilides had the opportunity to be briefed, both by the project team and by the supervising engineers, of all the work carried out in the area to verify the geological characteristics of the underground structures, for the purpose of accurate project design.

As the President of ETYFA Symeon Kassianidis told the Minister, the construction works of the terminal are in the initial stage, focusing on the final design and the studies required for the licensing.

The aim of the project, which is the gateway for natural gas in the Republic of Cyprus, is the supply of natural gas to the power stations, by around the end of 2022.  Until then, the new, liberalized, competitive electricity market will be operational.

In her statements, Pilides said that the arrival of natural gas, as a transitional fuel in the Cypriot market, is crucial for society and the economy, as it’s expected to push down the cost of electricity.

At the same time, she noted, it marks the transition to a less polluting fuel than petroleum, which will strengthen Cyprus` efforts to achieve the binding objectives of the National Energy and Climate Plan.

On his part, Kassianidis expressed his satisfaction for the fact that the work is being implemented smoothly and within projected timeframes.

“Cyprus will acquire a project of national importance in less than 24 months, which will change the country`s energy landscape,” he said.

The construction of the infrastructure has been undertaken by the international consortium China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering CO LTD, Metron SA, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

The cost of construction of the terminal will amount to €289 million. This is the largest energy investment in Cyprus in recent years.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleIntroduction to Competitive Tennis Strategy in Nicosia on Sunday, March 28
Next articleWhere to get a rapid test on Saturday, 27 March

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

75,000 rapid antigen tests delivered to Turkish Cypriot community

gavriella -
Some 75,000 rapid antigen tests have today been delivered to the Turkish Cypriot community through the Agios Dometios checkpoint. This is part of the quantity...
Read more
Local

Where to get a rapid test on Saturday, 27 March

gavriella -
Aiming at the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplaces, the free programmes of rapid antigen testing of the general population and employees...
Read more
Local

Politician accused of sexual harassment to appear in Court

gavriella -
Important developments are expected in the coming days regarding the complaint of a woman claiming that she had been sexually harassed by a politician. According...
Read more
Local

Low temperatures tonight; weather to improve in the coming days

gavriella -
Low temperatures will prevail tonight, around 3C inland, around 7 C in the south and eastern coastal areas, 9 C in the remaining coasts...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros