Energy Minister travels to Cairo for talks with Egyptian Ministers

Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilidou travels to Egypt for a working visit where she will hold separate meetings with Egyptian Ministers and will attend a business forum.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, during her stay in Cairo, Pilidou will be accompanied by a delegation of Cypriot businesspeople. Pilidou will attend a business forum aiming to showcase Cyprus as an international services centre. The forum is jointly organised by the Ministry, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Cyprus – Egypt business association.

On Sunday, Pilidou will meet with Egypt’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi. The two Ministers will later address the first meeting of the technical committee on the electric interconnection of Cyprus and Egypt, whose establishment was included in the Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the two countries, in Nicosia, on October 16, 2021.

The Cypriot Minister on Sunday night will attend an event with the ambassadors of the member and observer-countries of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and she will present the priorities of Cyprus, who holds the Forum’s presidency for 2022.

On Monday, Pilidou will meet with Egyptian Oil Minister, Tarek Al Molla and later on she will address the Business Forum, presenting Cyprus comparative advantages as an international business centre as well as opportunities of cooperation in certain fields of the economy.

Moreover, the Ministry added, she will inform the Egyptian participants over the support provided to foreign companies wishing to establish operations in Cyprus through the Companies Facilitation Unit, established in the Ministry.

The Cypriot Minister’s visit to Cairo will conclude with a meeting with the Minister of Commerce and Industry Nevin Gamea. Pilidou will return to Cyprus on Monday afternoon.

(CNA)