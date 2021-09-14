Energy Minister discusses about investements, energy, commerce, SMEs and industry with Bahraini Ministers

Cyprus Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides, discussed on Monday in Manama with Ministers of Bahrain issues related to investments, energy, commerce, small and medium enterprises and industry.

According to a press release circulated on Tuesday by the PIO, Pilides held, on the sidelines of the state visit which Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, paid to Bahrain, separate meetings with the Minister of Oil, Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed R. Alzayani, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Aymen Bin Tawfeeq Almoayed.

Moreover the Minister accompanied the President during a visit at the Economic Development Board of Bahrain where she presented in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister of the country Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa the comparative advantages of Cyprus as an investment and business destination.

Pilides also signed on behalf of the Republic of Cyprus a Memorandum of Understanding on Economic and Technical Cooperation in the fields of industry, construction, agriculture, transport, telecommunications, hydrocarbon activities, education, scientific research, technology, tourism, investment, financial services, and professional services.