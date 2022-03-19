NewsWorldEmpty buggies for Ukraine children victims Empty buggies for Ukraine children victims 49 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Empty Buggies For Ukraine Children Victims Photo taken March 18, 2022, shows empty buggies placed in rows before city hall in Lviv to highlight casualties inflicted on Ukraine’s children under Russia’s invasion. (Kyodo) By gavriella Previous articleNational day in memory of the victims of Covid Top Stories World National day in memory of the victims of Covid Local 52-year-old in prison for eight years for human trafficking World Russian state TV cuts away from Putin speaking at packed stadium Local Brother refuses charges of rape and incest Economy EastMed pipeline not a one-way street says Energy Minister Taste Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 Eat & Drink Cyprus ‘Mighty’ Meze Nights at Elysian on December 3-4 RELATED ARTICLES National day in memory of the victims of Covid Russian state TV cuts away from Putin speaking at packed stadium Scenes of devastation in Mariupol as civilians leave port city in Ukraine’s east Russia’s illusions about the West are over, Lavrov says