Employees of NPT Bus Company warning with strike

Employees of the NPT Bus Company warned with strike action after 10 days, if the violations of the Collective Agreement, of the legislation and practice, do not stop.

According to an announcement of their trade union, the most important problems are the ongoing violation of the Collective Agreement and practice regarding the working hours, the drivers’ breaks with non-existent structures, the contribution to the Paid Leave Fund, the way of calculating the hours that the company must pay, violation of the working hours and so forth.

The trade union said that negotiations will continue for the next 10 days and is asking everyone to undertake their responsibilities so that the problems will be resolved.

(philenews/CNA)