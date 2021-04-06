NewsLocalEmployees of Kato Polemidia Municipality protest against building

Employees of Kato Polemidia Municipality protest against building

The employees of the Municipality of Kato Polemidia went on a protest today due to the decision of the Council of Ministers to give the building of the former SPE Polemidia, which is located just 100 meters from their building, to the Municipality of Famagusta.

According to an announcement by the Municipality of Kato Polemidia, their current building has serious problems of space and needs to be immediately fixed and upgraded.

It is noted that the employees are working in very bad conditions in an old building, with people crowding in tiny spaces, without respecting the minimum health and safety models.

 

By gavriella
