Employee of Peyia Municipality tests positive to COVID-19

An employee of the Peyia Municipality has tested positive to COVID-19. As the Mayor of Peyia told CNA, all the employees working in the same space, including himself, have been self-isolated and the building has been disinfected.

The mayor noted that the said employee had tested positive to a rapid test and was tested again with the PCR method with a positive result. She had attended the funeral from where the virus has spread.

Currently only the technical department of the Municipality remains open, however, no visitors are allowed.