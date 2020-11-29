Employee accused of stealing 60 thousand euro worth of medicines from Paphos distribution centre

A male employee of a Paphos medicines distribution centre has been placed in custody in connection with the theft of 60 thousand euro worth of medicines and other products.

The man had been initially arrested on November 14, after the head of the distribution centre discovered 275 euro worth of products missing and a witness came forward against the suspect.

Following a search of his home some of the stolen goods were found and he was arrested and placed in custody for five days. He was then charged in writing and released to be summoned later.

He was re-arrested however late yesterday afternoon when a new charge was levelled against him for stealing medicines and other products worth 60 thousand euro.