Emphasis on scheduled not charter flights for winter months

Perdios

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said that emphasis will be placed on scheduled and not on charter flights for the winter months and maybe until March, pointing out the importance of a targeted campaign both to maintain the current connectivity and to create new interest in new itineraries.

Speaking from Munich, where he is for contacts aiming to promote the Cyprus tourism, the Minister explained that uncertainty about Covid and fears about increase of confirmed cases in winter prevents trip organizers from undertaking the risk of scheduling charter flights. For this reason, he said the main travelling toward Cyprus will take place through scheduled flights.

He also said that a large percentage of the scheduled flights (mainly from EU countries) are fixed and this is due to the stability brought by the implementation of the European digital certificate against Covid.

