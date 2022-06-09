Emotional President Anastasiades signs book of condolences for Labour Minister’s death

An emotional President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday signed the book of condolences for the death of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou who passed away on Monday after suffering a cerebral aneurysm three weeks ago.

Following Anastasiades, the book – at the office of the much-respected minister – was also signed by the Council of Ministers and by the government spokesman.

People are able to sign the book until 3pm on Thursday and from 8am to 3pm on Friday when her funeral is set to take place at Ayia Sophia church in Strovolos, at 11am.

On Wednesday, three days of mourning in honour of the late minister were announced by Cabinet which also decided that Emilianidou will be buried with the honours of an acting minister.

And that the state will pay for the funeral of Emilianidou who will lie in state at the church between 8am and 10am on Friday.