NewsLocalEmotional President Anastasiades signs book of condolences for Labour Minister's death

Emotional President Anastasiades signs book of condolences for Labour Minister’s death

Zeta Pres
Zeta Pres

An emotional President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday signed the book of condolences for the death of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou who passed away on Monday after suffering a cerebral aneurysm three weeks ago.

Following Anastasiades, the book – at the office of the much-respected minister – was also signed by the Council of Ministers and by the government spokesman.

People are able to sign the book until 3pm on Thursday and from 8am to 3pm on Friday when her funeral is set to take place at Ayia Sophia church in Strovolos, at 11am.

On Wednesday, three days of mourning in honour of the late minister were announced by Cabinet which also decided that Emilianidou will be buried with the honours of an acting minister.

And that the state will pay for the funeral of Emilianidou who will lie in state at the church between 8am and 10am on Friday.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleJazz in The Olive Grove: Antonio Serrano Quartet on June 18
Next article‘Danger! mines’ – Odesa’s popular beaches now off limits

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros