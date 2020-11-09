Emergency works at Nicosia Walls have been completed

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage, the European Commission and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced on Monday the completion of the EU funded emergency works in the Nicosia Walls.

In a press release they state that the completion ceremony of the EU funded Emergency Works for the Nicosia Walls will take place on Wednesday 11th November 2020, 11.30 in the moat below Arabahmet in the Ledra Palace Buffer Zone area.

The works included vegetation removal between Mula Bastion to Kyrenia Gate, and works on the collapsed part between Mula Bastion to Roccas Bastion and the collapsed Part at Quirini Bastion.

(CNA)