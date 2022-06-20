Emergency workers battle wildfire in northern Spain

Firefighters from Spain’s Emergency Military Unit (UME) battled wildfires in the northern Navarre province on Sunday (June 19), whilst residents were evacuated from the nearby town of Artazu.

Dry and windy conditions have caused wildfires in several areas across the north of the country.

More than 25,000 hectares of land had been burned in the Sierra de la Culebra mountain range in Zamora and thousands more in Catalonia and Navarra.

Temperatures drastically dropped in Spain on Sunday helping raise humidity in the areas where emergency services are working to put out the flames.

