Emergency traffic regulations in view of Greek President’s visit to Cyprus

In view of the first official visit of the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou to Cyprus, Police announces that emergency traffic regulations will be taken.

The President of the Hellenic Republic is expected to arrive in Cyprus on Monday, September 21 and leave on Wednesday, September 23.

During her movements, the necessary traffic arrangements will be made by Police. Commuters are urged to follow instructions of on-duty police officers and to show due patience.

(Philenews)