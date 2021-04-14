NewsWorldEMA says will issue J&J vaccine recommendation next week

EMA says will issue J&J vaccine recommendation next week

3024WD-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_EMA_O_

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Wednesday (April 14) it expected to issue a recommendation on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine next week but that it continued to believe the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of side effects.

Deliveries had already begun in some European countries but authorities took differing approaches on whether to restrict use of the single-shot vaccine, with Belgium and France saying they would go ahead, while Greece and Italy put them on hold.

The EMA said J&J was in contact with national authorities and recommended storing doses already received until the safety committee issued an expedited recommendation.

The delay came as a further blow to Europe’s faltering vaccinations campaign, which has been hit by problems ranging from poor coordination between national and regional authorities to procurement difficulties and a damaging contractual row with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Thursday, 15 April

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros