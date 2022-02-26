EMA recommends booster shots from 12 years of age

At the time when new vaccinations have been reduced, discussion now focuses on the need for a forth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to old people and immunosuppressed people since according to data, there are serious indications that protection has waned in these specific groups after the third dose.

At the same time EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty may be given where appropriate to adolescents from 12 years of age. The relevant discussion has begun also in Cyprus where the National Vaccination Committee has given the green light to the booster shot only for children belonging to the vulnerable groups of the population.