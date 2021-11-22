EMA advice on use of Lagevrio pill against Covid-19

The European Medicines Authority on Monday issued advice on use of Lagevrio (molnupiravir) for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a Health Ministry announcement.

The medicine, which is currently not authorized in the EU, can be used to treat adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Lagevrio should be administered as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms. The medicine, which is available as capsules, should be taken twice a day for five days.

EMA issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorisation, for example in emergency use settings, in light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to COVID-19 across the EU.

The advice follows a review of data, including data on the medicine’s quality and results from completed and ongoing studies.

Interim results from the main study in non-hospitalised, unvaccinated patients with at least one underlying condition putting them at risk of severe COVID-19 were assessed as part of this advice.

Lagevrio, when given at a dose of 800 mg twice a day, reduced the risk of hospitalisation and death when treatment started within five days of the start of symptoms.

About one month after treatment started 7.3% of patients (28 out of 385) who took Lagevrio compared with 14.1% (53 out of 377) of patients who took placebo (a dummy treatment) had been hospitalised or had died; none of the patients in the Lagevrio group died compared with eight patients in the placebo group.

In terms of safety, the most common side effects reported during treatment and within 14 days after the last dose of Lagevrio were diarrhoea, nausea, dizziness and headache, all of which were either mild or moderate.

Lagevrio is not recommended during pregnancy and in women who can become pregnant and are not using effective contraception.

EMA’s proposed conditions of use will be published shortly on the EMA website.