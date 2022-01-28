ELYSEE-Exporting to 65 countries

InsiderBusinessELYSEE-Exporting to 65 countries

Elysee

Elysee was established in 1969 by Antonis Protopapas as a family growing flowers business.

It has always been export oriented and this has not changed to this day, with Elysee Irrigation evolving into a modern industry of piping systems and components production for potable water and irrigation, as well as cabling, exporting to more than 65 years.

With a life time experience in agriculture and a degree in Physics, the founder’s vision was to focus on cultivating the best flowers in the Middle East.

But that vision soon grew into an international industry of producing agricultural and water equipment; and beyond.

Read full story here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/elysee/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
