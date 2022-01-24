‘Elpis’ cold front to continue affecting Cyprus up until Thursday

The Meteorology Department has warned that – up until Thursday – Cyprus will continue to tremble under ‘Elpis’ cold front with freezing temperatures and more snowfall.

The low-pressure weather system which batters Greece for days hit Cyprus over the weekend and caused enough problems including electricity cuts and cars stuck in overflowing rivers.

Electricity cuts were first recorded in certain Paphos areas on Saturday but also in Limassol and Nicosia districts by early Sunday.

Intense rain and winds as strong as force 8 on the Beaufort scale also hit parts of the coast over the weekend with two yellow warnings issued by the Department.

At the same time, day trippers eager to see the snow in the Troodos Mountains caused traffic congestion.

Because, despite police repeatedly warning that driving conditions were extremely difficult with icy roads and fog non-four-wheel drives and vehicles with no snow chains attempted to make it to the mountains’ peak.