“Elpis” bad weather in Greece will also hit Cyprus but in a milder way

Successive weather systems forecast to cause bad weather in Greece under the name “Elpis” will also affect Cyprus but in a much milder way.

Head of the island’s Meteorology Department Kleanthis Nicolaides also said that “Elpis” will hit Greece from Saturday till Wednesday.

In Cyprus, “Elpis” will come on Sunday and last till Thursday or even Friday but in a much milder way compared to Greece.

The principal features will be the very low temperatures, the heavy snowfall even in the plains of the Troodos Mountains as well as strong winds.

Asked when warnings will be issued in Cyprus that will also include the force of the extreme weather phenomena he said this will take place within the coming days and not from now.