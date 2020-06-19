News Local Elpida recovers, returns to sea (photos)

Elpida recovers, returns to sea (photos)

 

Elpida (Hope), the Green turtle (Chelonia mydas) rescued by amateur fishermen off Zygi on June 8, has recuperated and was today released back to her natural environment, the Department of Fisheries said on its Facebook page on Friday.

Unfortunately, another turtle Zeus, found in Kiti on May 26 did not make it.

Elpida was spotted on June 8 in the sea area of Zygios, entangled with nylon trimmer line.

She was taken to the Sea Turtle Rescue Centre where the nylon was removed and she remained in a tank there where she was given the necessary medication and vitamins.

As soon as she had recovered and able to swim, dive and feed, she was taken to the beach and returned to the sea.

The department thanked the amateur fishermen for their awareness and immediate action to help the young turtle.

Unfortunately, the green turtle found in a weakened and lethargic state in Kiti on May 26 did not recover, despite efforts by the centre, it added.

“On this occasion, we remind the public and especially the users of sea vessels that they should be particularly careful during this time of year as sea turtles are in coastal and shallow waters to reproduce. This makes them particularly vulnerable to boats or propellers, since they are not particularly active and they like to rest on the sea surface,” the department said.

The department  participates in the EU “LIFE EUROTURTLES” Programme, through which actions aimed at reducing the annual deaths of sea turtles are being implemented.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus Flight Pass mandatory for all arrivals
Next article10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

Top Stories

Local

Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. This is the fourth day in a row...
Read more
Economy

NPEs in the Cyprus banking system record slight increase in January

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Non-performing exposures (NPEs) recorded a slight increase in January over the previous month, attributed to the end-of year capitalised interest. According to data released by...
Read more
Local

Israel fully committed to agreement with Cyprus on EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010, its Ambassador to...
Read more
Local

10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A rule restricting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be scrapped on June...
Read more
Local

Elpida recovers, returns to sea (photos)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Elpida (Hope), the Green turtle (Chelonia mydas) rescued by amateur fishermen off Zygi on June 8, has recuperated and was today released back to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four days in a row: No new Covid-19 cases again

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  No new Covid-19 cases were reported in Cyprus after 763 tests, the Health Ministry said on Friday. This is the fourth day in a row...
Read more
Local

Israel fully committed to agreement with Cyprus on EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Israel is fully committed to the agreement on the delimitation of the EEZ signed with the Republic of Cyprus in 2010, its Ambassador to...
Read more
Local

10 person maximum rule scrapped from June 24

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A rule restricting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be scrapped on June...
Read more
Local

Cyprus Flight Pass mandatory for all arrivals

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    As of June 20, 2020 all passengers planning to travel to the Republic of Cyprus are obliged to present a Cyprus Flight Pass for...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros