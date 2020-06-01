Photos Elon Musk celebrating after the launch of Falcon 9

Elon Musk celebrating after the launch of Falcon 9

SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. May 30, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Steve Nesius 

Tanker truck drives into protesters

Andreas Nicolaides -
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody...
Protests continue in Minneapolis

Andreas Nicolaides -
People react as fire rages in the background while protests continue after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his...
Fans watch a soccer match at a drive-in cinema in Prague

Andreas Nicolaides -
Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema, as the Czech top-tier soccer competition resumes after a...
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle

Andreas Nicolaides -
Deer are seen around the grounds of Raby Castle, Britain, May 27, 2020.
