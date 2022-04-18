Eleven unaccompanied migrant children missing since 2019 may never be found

NewsLocalEleven unaccompanied migrant children missing since 2019 may never be found

Eleven migrant children who arrived in Cyprus and have gone missing between 2019 and today may never be found, police sources told Philenews.

The minors were all staying at Pournara First Reception Centre in Kokkinotrimithia, off Nicosia, before going missing.

Police said missing children who leave a shelter or whatever are usually located within 24 hours because they don’t go far away and there is information about where they could take refuge.

But things are different with unaccompanied minors although efforts to trace them are zealous because of the special circumstances.

In fact, locating them is difficult to almost impossible with authorities not excluding the possibility that these children have already left  Cyprus with a passport they were provided with.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
