Eleven persons, seven premises booked for violating covid measures

Police on Thursday said they fined 11 individuals and seven establishments all around Cyprus over the past 24 hours for failure to comply with coronavirus measures.

Out of a total of 756 inspections, officers booked seven establishments – one in Nicosia, three in Limassol and three in Paphos.

In addition, four individuals were booked in Nicosia, three in Limassol, one in Paphos, two in Famagusta and one in the Morphou district.

Most of the fines were because masks were not worn in areas which this is compulsory.