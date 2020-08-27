News Local Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,755 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,619 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 5 cases detected.

125 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

621 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

166 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

96 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the occupied areas.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

125 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,467.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient was discharged yesterday.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleWHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic
Next articleEU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

Top Stories

Local

EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

Maria Bitar -
The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU...
Read more
Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
World

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance...
Read more
Economy

Total loans in Cyprus hit record low in July 2020

Maria Bitar -
The outstanding amount of total loans fell to a new low of €31.9 billion in July 2020, according to data released by the Central...
Read more
Economy

Fuel sales drop by 16% in July due to drop in aviation fuel

Maria Bitar -
Total petroleum product sales marked an annual reduction of 15.9% fuelled mainly by the steep decline in the sales of aviation fuel, as air...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

Maria Bitar -
The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ FM calls on EU27 to defend EU values against Turkey’s illegal actions

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has called upon the EU27 to defend EU values and principles against Turkey's illegal and provocative actions in...
Read more
Local

Vacation in 96 hotels around Cyprus from as low as €60 per night

Maria Bitar -
Today marks the official first day for the Ministry of Tourism's new emergency plan to strengthen domestic tourism and the release of the list...
Read more
Local

Twelve Museums slated to operate with free admission

Maria Bitar -
The Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works for the adoption of the policy for free admission...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros