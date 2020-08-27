Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,755 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

1,619 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 5 cases detected.

125 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 4 cases detected.

621 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 2 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

166 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

96 tests carried out with samples taken at the roadblocks to the occupied areas.

2 tests carried out with samples taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

1 test carried out with samples taken under the control program of the Ministry of Justice for staff working in the Courts.

125 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,467.

Additionally, four patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital one of which in the intensive care unit.

One patient was discharged yesterday.

One patient remains intubated in the intensive care unit at the Nicosia General Hospital.

