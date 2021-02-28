Eleven drivers under substance influence in two weeks

Eleven drivers have been found positive to drug substances following traffic checks over the past two weeks, from February 11 to 28.

In the latest incidents, during the early hours today, two women, 20 and 28 in Nicosia and Paphos respectively, tested positive to narcotests and were also fined for violation of relevant covid directives on movement.

The 20 year old was also found in possession of cannabis and was arrested.

The drivers who tested positive were between the ages of 20 and 45 and have all been fined for covid violations.

Authorities are once again calling on drivers to be aware that drinking and substance use if driving, pose a risk to themselves and others, increasing the risk of serious road accidents.