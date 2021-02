Police are investigating a total of 11 cases of driving under the influence of drugs recorded within only one week of inspections, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Specifically, between February 3 and 11, that is Thursday, 11 car drivers aged 20 to 40 were tested positive in field sobriety tests.

In one case, a 26-year-old man driving at an excessive speed on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway, near ​​Lympia area, even refused to stop immediately when signalled by police patrol members.