Elena Tsigaridou’s solo exhibition at the Alpha C.K. Gallery

The young artist Elena Tsigaridou was born in Nicosia, Cyprus. She earned her B.A. with Distinction (in Fine Art, Painting) from the Academia di Belle Arti, Rome Italy.

She proudly presents her new solo exhibition and invites all the art enthusiasts to join her personal Odyssey at the Alpha CK Gallery starting from Friday, Ocotber 22.

Her work is characterised by delicate observation that seeks to elicit the sensations andmemories associated with our experiences and encounters. She filtered her experiences into a personal and contemporary visual language. These finely rendered images provoke us to look beneath the surface into the realm of strange alliances, symbolisms and meanings. Her work evokes the private world of personal identity and inner state. Her art seeks to create a dialogue and a connection with the viewer where the primary concern is not to give answers but to generate questions and evoke a personal emotion.

Her paintings are in numerous private and corporate collections, including the Frissiras Museum in Athens, the Cypriot State Gallery, the Collection of the Cyprus Olympic Committee, the Amara Hotel and the Kallinikeio Municipal Museum of Athienou.

When October 22 – November 6

Opening Hours:

Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-6.30pm

Saturday: 10am-1pm

Where Alpha C.K. Gallery, Nicosia

Location

Tel 22-751325

Website