Elements Patisserie: tastes of Paris in Nicosia

Elements is a pastry shop offering a modern version of French desserts with a balance between the delicious and the unexpected.

The chefs experiment with flavors and textures to create something unique and beautiful and their creations always evolve, and more importantly, always surprise.

The team makes everything from scratch using the best ingredients in the market.

With innovative and creative flavor combinations and a balance between each element in our desserts, the result is a unique experience for your taste buds.

​Come and see the chefs preparing your desserts in the open kitchen – what can be more exciting than seeing edible masterpiece in the making?

Address: 20 Nikis Avenue 1086, Nicosia

Opening Hours
Mon – Sat: 8.30am – 8.30pm

Sunday: 11am – 7:30pm

 

By Lisa Liberti
