Elementary school suspends operation due to asphalt plant

Students of the Third Elementary School of Idalion will abstain from their lessons for three days with the prospect of escalating the measures indefinitely if the asphalt factory which is operating illegally in their area does not stop its operation.

The Parents Association made this decision in an effort to protect the children’s health.

The new measures were decided due to the ongoing toxic fumes of the illegal operation of the asphalt production factory which continues its operation.

It is reminded that in July the Council of Ministers made a decision for the relocation of the two plants to areas agreed between the parties involved, but one of the two units continues its operation unobstructed.

