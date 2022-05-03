Elementary school in Kormakitis to reopen in 2023-2024

NewsLocalElementary school in Kormakitis to reopen in 2023-2024

Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues Fotis Fotiou said that the support of the Maronite community and of the enclaved is a national goal and for this reason the re-opening of the school in Kormakitis is planned in 2023-2024.

As Fotiou said, the school was operating until 1997-98 and the government’s target is to re-open it. For this reason, he continued the government has approved young couples to relocate to Kormakitis so that the community will come alive again. He added that in two-three months the establishment of athletic facilities and a field will be ready, a project amounting to 450,000 euros.

