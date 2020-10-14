Elementary school closed due to COVID-19

Following instructions by the Ministry of Health and in coordination with the Ministry of Education, the Third Elementary School of Latsia has been closed due to the fact that a student tested positive to COVID-19.

“In this way, the school will be disinfected so that the children will be able to return with safety,” Charis Charalambous, Secretary General of the Pancyprian Greek Teachers Organization (P.O.E.D) told CNA.

In reply to a relevant question, he also said that this is the first elementary school that closes even for one day and reiterated that protocols are respected meticulously.

(philenews/CNA)