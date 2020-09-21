News Local Elementary school children to be trained in First Aid

Human lives are lost every day because no properly trained people in First Aid are in sight when an incident takes place, Philenews reported on Monday.

That’s why a First Aid educational program designed for primary school children in Cyprus will be on offer.

This was drafted by a group of state-approved and certified First Aid instructors who prepared a special educational program for children in fourth, fifth and sixth grade.

Private schools and parents have already expressed interest in the G. B. Power Life Savers Ltd programme whose cost of participation is set at €35.

Every child that participates in it will be given the ‘Little Power’ book – the imaginary character created to better facilitate the teaching of first aid to children. It is richly illustrated, has an ISBN and stickers.

It also contains a certificate of participation in the program which will be filled in by the child’s guardian.

 

By Maria Bitar
