Electronic tagging back in discussion

The issue of supervising people awaiting trial at home with electronic tagging has been pending in Parliament since 2021.

A relevant draft law had been submitted to the House Legal Committee, however, the Justice Minister advised that she intended to submit a bill in the coming weeks. According to information, the Justice Ministry does not wish to give general power to Courts to order the confinement of people awaiting trial at home instead of being held in Central Prisons, but to have exceptions for specific offences.

It is noted that former Justice Minister Emily Giolites had also disagreed with the issue of electronic tagging. The Justice Ministry wants the institution to be expanded so that prisons will be de-congested but wants exceptions for people convicted for murder, attempted murder, serious cases of drug trafficking, sexual abuse, violence against women.

