Electronic surveillance for prisoners at home

The ad hoc committee that was appointed last July by the Council of Ministers to submit a comprehensive proposal on the big problem of over-population at Central Prisons, came up with the suggestion of electronic surveillance of prisoners at home.

The Committee is currently preparing its final report which will include alternative ways of serving time.

For example, for not serious offenses there will be suggestions for social work or the use of electronic surveillance, the known bracelet, for prisoners serving time from home.

(philenews)