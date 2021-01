Every year the EAC is obliged to submit to the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA) new tariffs for approval. The prices are calculated aiming to regain its Allowed Revenue for the said year.

CERA has approved the new prices for 2021 by its decision 026/2021.

The new prices have been in place since 1 January 2021.

For more information regarding the new prices you may visit the website of EAC at www.eac.com.cy or one of the Customer Service Centers.