A huge fire torched buildings and cars parked near Bangkok’s Chinatown on Sunday (June 26), killing at least two people, local media reported.

An eyewitness Oaky Ekarat Soyin recorded the blaze, as several flashes were seen and explosions can be heard.

Thai authorities told media that an electric transformer was the cause of the fire. A full investigation has yet to be conducted.

Authorities said the two deceased were trapped inside the buildings during the fire.

