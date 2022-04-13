Election 2023 talks between major opposition parties Akel-Diko fail

NewsLocalElection 2023 talks between major opposition parties Akel-Diko fail

Diko’s announcement that talks with main opposition leftwing Akel over the potential collaboration for the 2023 presidential election have reached a deadlock paves the way for the centre party’s possible support to ex foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that final decisions are expected to be taken after the Easter break and after Christodoulides officially announces his bid for the presidency.

Diko on Tuesday evening announced that it will now consult with other parties.

The island’s two major opposition parties had been discussing whether there was enough common ground between them, and whether they could agree on fielding a common candidate.

But the announcement said Diko’s leadership regret that talks with Akel had not ended in the desired outcome. And that Diko will consult after Easter with other parties and independent candidates to chart its course forward.

Insiders said the possibility of Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos running autonomously for the presidency is not ruled out – with the possible support of socialist Edek and the small Green party.

