Police are asking for the public to help find Elli Michaelidou, 87, who has been missing from her home in Lykavitos, Nicosia since 8.30 am on Sunday morning.

She is described as very thin, about 1.50 metres tall with short, chestnut blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on telephone 22-802222 or the citizen’s help line on telephone 1460, the closest police station or on the police app.