Elderly man found on floor 3 days after a fall dies in hospital

An 84 year old man rescued on Saturday by police in Limassol three days after he had a fall at his home died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a police announcement, the man was found on the floor by members of the police who broke his apartment door to get in. Police had been notified by another citizen, according to the CNA.

When they got in, they found the 84 year old on the floor and soon discovered he had been in the same position for three days as he could not get up after his fall.

An ambulance was called that took the man to Limassol Hospital where doctors found he suffered hip fractures and a lung infection.

Despite doctors’ efforts, the man died in the early hours of Sunday.