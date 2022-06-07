Elderly man says he killed his wife for over 60 years after calling him ‘stingy’

Limassol District Court on Tuesday remanded in custody for eight days an 84-year-old man who killed his 82-year-old wife the day before after hitting her on the head with a hammer following a frivolous argument.

Georgoulla Charalambous’ killing took place in their home yard in Agios Ioannis area in Limassol early on Monday.

And her husband for over 60 years drove himself to the nearest police station and confessed to the murder saying he had enough of muttering from her.

He also said he was infuriated because she had called him ‘stingy’.

He did not have a defense lawyer when presented before court to face premeditated murder charges and just said he trusted the police investigation officers.