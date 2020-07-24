Hungarian tourist drowns in Larnaca

The case of the sudden death of an 86-year-old man from Hungary is currently being investigated by the Larnaca Police.

According to police, around 11 am, while the elderly man was swimming with his grandchildren on Mackenzie beach in Larnaca, at some point he left the shores without being noticed by his relatives and was found floating unconscious.

Beach-goers brought him ashore where lifeguards provided him with first aid with the 86-year-old regaining consciousness.

An ambulance was called to the area and the elderly man was taken to ER of the Larnaca General Hospital.

However, around 12.45 at noon he passed away.

The exact cause of death of the 86-year-old will be verified by the legal autopsy that will be performed on his body on a date to be determined later.

The Larnaca Minor Offenses Department is investigating the case.

Source: Philenews/CNA